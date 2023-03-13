Public invited to have their say on how Cork city evolves in the coming years

COMMUNITIES, businesses and other stakeholders across Cork city are being invited to have their say in how the city evolves over the coming years.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde has launched a public consultation for the next Local Economic and Community Plan for Cork city - a six-year plan that sets out the objectives and actions needed to promote the community and economic development of Cork city’s neighbourhoods and communities.

The plan, required from all local authorities, is intended to guide community and economic development, inclusion, social enterprise, health and equality initiatives amongst other objectives.

It is the second plan of its kind for Cork city, the first one being called ‘Pure Cork - An Action Plan for the City 2016-2021’.

According to the city council, more than 200 actions contained in the outgoing plan were successfully completed during its lifetime, in partnership with the community and voluntary sector, the education sector, the business community and state agencies including the Local Enterprise Office, the Health Service Executive and Tusla.

The focus of the city council’s consultation this time around will be on making the process as accessible as possible and hearing from seldom heard voices.

Friends Jessica Forde and Asha Cabdimalik lead the way along with the Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde and other members of the Douglas community getting involved in the new Local Economic and Community Plan which is now open for public consultation. Picture: Clare Keogh

"This plan will give Cork City Council, the business community, local networks and voluntary groups a roadmap to follow and set ambitious targets for Cork city to be a great place to live, work, visit, study and do business in," the city council's chief executive, Ann Doherty, said.

"It is an essential part of ensuring that everyone is working together towards the same goals.

"For that reason, the more voices we hear in this conversation, the more tailored this important policy will be, to fit the needs of everyone in our growing city."

The 10 week-consultation period commenced today and will run until May 26.

"I encourage all our communities, businesses and stakeholders across Cork city to get involved and to have your say in how our city evolves over the coming years," the Lord Mayor said.

"Let’s plan together to build healthy, dynamic, welcoming and sustainable communities."

Submissions are invited from all who call Cork home, who work, do business and study in the city and even those who visit Cork.

This can be done by way of an online portal, short survey, or through a number of public conversations and focus groups.

For full details see www.corkcity.ie/lecp