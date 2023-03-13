Cork City FC owner wants to enhance match days

CORK City FC’s new owner has said he wants companies to be able to support the club and get something back in return.

Kildare-based businessman Dermot Usher, who bought the club last December, said he is looking to build on relationships with local businesses as the club improves the different types of fan experience at Turner’s Cross.

Mr Usher said he is planning events that will appeal to fans who attend home games, and those further afield.

Pre-match events, which include a three-course meal at a nearby venue, have been planned for a Shamrock Rovers game at Turner’s Cross and a Cork City game in Tallaght.

Companies will also be able to book a pre-match event for staff or customers, which will be organised by Cork City FC, throughout the year.

Mr Usher said that from a commercial point of view, people can be involved in Cork City FC on non-match days and show their support for the club.

“We are in a position to be able to offer package deals to companies where they can organise a work-night out and actually get something in return for their support,” he said.

Two golf days have been organised, with one taking place in Fota Island Resort and Golf Club in August and another in the K-Club in Co Kildare in June.

“The reason I am organising some events outside of Cork is that there is a huge diaspora of Cork people living outside the county who want to be involved,” Mr Usher said.

“It’s an opportunity for them to start coming back to matches again and show their support for the club.”

He said he had met with Cork City’s Dublin Supporters Club and had received some very positive feedback.

“We want to drive as many people as we can towards Cork City FC,” Mr Usher said. “The brand doesn’t stop in Cork.” Other events planned include a ‘football’ black tie ball in November, where, to celebrate the end of the football season, people will dress in black tie but can wear whatever they want on their feet.

The club recently confirmed Zeus Packaging as its title sponsor for the 2023 season and has renewed its partnership with UCC Mardyke.

Details of the new fan experience packages and how to avail of them can be found on the Cork City FC website www.corkcityfc.ie.