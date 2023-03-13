Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 16:52

Cork on a Fork Festival to return this summer 

More than 50 events took place last year when the festival was piloted
Hugo Alves demonstrates the joy of syrup pouring @ Kiely's churros making. Featured as part of the tasting trail at the Cork on a Fork Festival last year.

Amy Nolan

CORK on a Fork Festival, a celebration of food and dining in Cork city, will return for five days of feasting and fun this summer.

The festival, which will run from August 16-20, promises to be “bigger and tastier” this summer with new food experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos and more.

It is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses, Pure Cork, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, and Cork Business Association.

The team who hosted “A Taste of Princes Street Dinner” which included Princes Stret restaurants Nash19, Quinlan’s Seafood Restaurant, Ristorante Rossini, Tedos Tapas & Wine Bar, Oakfire Pizza, Burnt Pizza and Clancy’s during Cork on a Fork Festival last year. Photo: Joleen Cronin

“Our aim is to position Cork city as a vibrant food destination and help create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy,” Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, said.

“Our city is packed with talented chefs, great places to eat, Michelin rated restaurants, fun pubs, new outdoor dining spots and the famous English Market.

“Cork also has an incredible range of producers – from artisan cheese to smoked fish, craft beer and more.

“Cork on a Fork Fest is an opportunity to showcase our authentic food experiences.”

Businesses interested in participating are invited to contact organisers at corkonaforkfest@gmail.com.

Details of the full programme for August 2023 will be announced in coming months on corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest.

