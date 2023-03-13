Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 10:54

Cork weather: A wet, windy and cold week ahead

Looking toward the end of the week, the national forecaster is predicting that St Patrick’s Day will see a traditional mixture of sunny spells and showers.
Monday will see strong and gusty southwest winds, veering northerly during the course of the day. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

Cork is in for a cold and wet start to the week, with Met Éireann warning that prolonged spells of rain may cause spot flooding in Munster today.

Met Éireann said today will be cloudy with frequent showers, which would merge to give longer spells of rain at times, with the chance of spot flooding.

After a mild start to the day, colder air will move in from the north during the afternoon and evening.

Today’s top temperatures will be 10 to 12 degrees, but the temperatures will turn much colder through the evening.

Monday will see strong and gusty southwest winds, veering northerly during the course of the day.

Tonight will be cold and breezy with clear spells and scattered showers, with some of the showers heavy with hail and thunder.

Tonight will see lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in fresh to strong northwest winds, with some icy stretches developing on some untreated roads and paths.

Tuesday will have an icy start, and it will be a cold and breezy day with sunny spells and showers, with some of the showers wintry with the chance of hail and thunder.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Wednesday is set to be a wet day with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, especially in Munster and Connacht.

Some falls of sleet or snow are possible for a time in north Ulster. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in Ulster, but ranging 7 to 11 degrees elsewhere, in fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds.

Wednesday night will be mild and breezy with outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

A mild and breezy day is expected on Thursday with sunny spells and showers, some heavy and prolonged.

Maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees on Thursday in fresh southwest winds, and there will be scattered outbreaks of rain across the country on Thursday night.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Met Éireann says current indications suggest it will be a showery day on St. Patrick’s Day, with the national day set to see a mix of sunny spells and showers, with some of the showers possibly heavy and prolonged.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are expected in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

A mixture of clear spells and showers is expected on Friday night, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Low pressure is expected to be positioned over Ireland for the weekend, bringing showery conditions.

