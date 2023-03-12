Watch: Marymount Hospice recognises the hard work of its female staff

STAFF at Marymount Hospice took part in a special celebration this week to highlight the hardworking women of their wards.

To mark International Women’s Day this week, the hospice compiled a short video to recognise the brilliant work of the female colleagues, which they shared to their social media platforms.

A spokesperson for Marymount has said:

“We are so grateful for the strength and resilience of the women who come together to support patients and each other to help make Marymount the special place that it is. It is fantastic to have a day that appreciates the highly specialised and impactful work that they put in.

“We get lots of positive feedback about our staff from Cork based families and families further afield who have had people in our care,” she continued.

The female staff also enjoyed a well-earned slice of cake as part of their festivities for IWD 2023.

International Women’s Day took place on Wednesday, March 8, to celebrate and empower women.

This year’s theme welcomed people to ‘Embrace Equity’ which recognises that each person has different circumstances and requires different needs to be become equal.