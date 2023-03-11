Cork's Aoife skipping for Marymount in memory of beloved mum Karen 

A Cork woman is fundraising for the Marymount Hospice by skipping up to 40,000 times this month, in memory of her late mother who was cared for in her final days by Marymount’s nurses.

Aoife Goulding was inspired by her mother Karen to never ‘skip’ on a challenge. This March marks both Karen’s anniversary and what would have been her 60th birthday.

All proceeds from Making My March for Marymount will go towards the Cork charity on the Curraheen road. The idea came to Aoife one day after a visit to the gym.

“I tried it and thought it’s a bit more strenuous than I expected,” she said. “But it also reflects on the fundraiser: even when my Mum was sick, she would never skip on anything. That’s where it stems from.”

Hail, rain or shine, this month will see Aoife skip up to 1,000 times per day.

“We all know she would be celebrating if she was here, so I am taking it into my own hands to celebrate her through a challenge for such a great cause.”

A second-year student of Home Economics and Business at MTU Cork, Aoife is supported by her friends and relatives.

“I will definitely hit the target. I have the best circle of friends. It’s amazing. Everyone in college is asking me how is it going? And texts from friends. People are saying they’ll give it a go, and can they come over and do it together.”

Aoife’s dad and brother are also fully behind her: “It’s a full family affair.”

Aoife’s said mum Karen was an “absolute character“ and “an amazing woman.”

“She never gave up on an opportunity to do anything. She would have been sixty this year – that would have been the celebration of celebrations. I wanted to mark both that and her anniversary.”

The cause of Marymount was close to Karen’s heart.

“They were so good to her. They really took care of her and made us all feel comfortable.

"She wouldn’t skip a thing. She would have played a round of golf after having surgery. Nothing would have phased her.”

Marymount’s nurses provided around-the-clock treatment for Karen.

“They were absolutely fabulous. She never complained about anything, and they really deserve credit for that,” said Aoife. “I think the people of Cork all feel that as well.”

Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com.