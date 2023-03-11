Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 18:05

Cork's Aoife skipping for Marymount in memory of beloved mum Karen 

"Even when my Mum was sick, she would never skip on anything. That’s where it stems from.” 
Cork's Aoife skipping for Marymount in memory of beloved mum Karen 

Aoife Goulding was inspired by her mother Karen to never ‘skip’ on a challenge.

Eoin Kelleher

A Cork woman is fundraising for the Marymount Hospice by skipping up to 40,000 times this month, in memory of her late mother who was cared for in her final days by Marymount’s nurses.

Aoife Goulding was inspired by her mother Karen to never ‘skip’ on a challenge. This March marks both Karen’s anniversary and what would have been her 60th birthday. 

All proceeds from Making My March for Marymount will go towards the Cork charity on the Curraheen road. The idea came to Aoife one day after a visit to the gym.

“I tried it and thought it’s a bit more strenuous than I expected,” she said. “But it also reflects on the fundraiser: even when my Mum was sick, she would never skip on anything. That’s where it stems from.” 

 Hail, rain or shine, this month will see Aoife skip up to 1,000 times per day. 

“We all know she would be celebrating if she was here, so I am taking it into my own hands to celebrate her through a challenge for such a great cause.” 

 A second-year student of Home Economics and Business at MTU Cork, Aoife is supported by her friends and relatives. 

“I will definitely hit the target. I have the best circle of friends. It’s amazing. Everyone in college is asking me how is it going? And texts from friends. People are saying they’ll give it a go, and can they come over and do it together.” 

Aoife’s dad and brother are also fully behind her: “It’s a full family affair.” 

 Aoife’s said mum Karen was an “absolute character“ and “an amazing woman.”

 “She never gave up on an opportunity to do anything. She would have been sixty this year – that would have been the celebration of celebrations. I wanted to mark both that and her anniversary.” 

 The cause of Marymount was close to Karen’s heart. 

“They were so good to her. They really took care of her and made us all feel comfortable. 

"She wouldn’t skip a thing. She would have played a round of golf after having surgery. Nothing would have phased her.” 

 Marymount’s nurses provided around-the-clock treatment for Karen. 

“They were absolutely fabulous. She never complained about anything, and they really deserve credit for that,” said Aoife. “I think the people of Cork all feel that as well.” 

Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com

More in this section

Parts of southside facing water outages next week Parts of southside facing water outages next week
Gardaí seize over €300,000 in cash in Cork town Gardaí seize over €300,000 in cash in Cork town
Krispy Kreme to open store in unit formerly occupied by beloved Cork city newsagent Krispy Kreme to open store in unit formerly occupied by beloved Cork city newsagent
charitymarymount
Dogs seized in Cork city after search involving Armed Support Unit 

Dogs seized in Cork city after search involving Armed Support Unit 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more