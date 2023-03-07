Pics: Launch of 18th Lifelong Learning Festival in Cork

THE 18th edition of the Lifelong Learning Festival was launched yesterday afternoon in the Millenium Hall, City Hall.

Grace Murphy-Conway, Maeve Goggin and Rosie Lyons from Joan Denise Moriarty school of dance at the launch of the Cork Lifelong Learning Festival from March 27th to April 2nd . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

This year’s festival which boasts a total of 370 events will be held from Monday, March 27 until Sunday, April 2. Denis Barrett who is a co-ordinator with Cork Learning City said the launch was a ‘fantastic’ success. “The festival launch was a fantastic success. There was a great turnout which represented the wide range of partners and hosts of each of the festival events. We were also graced by three wonderful arts performances,” he said.

Members of the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance at the launch of the 18th Cork Life Long Learning Festival in Cork City Hall.

“Arts feature highly during the festival,” said Mr Barrett. “Siubhan McCarthy the festival coordinator deserves great praise for putting together a huge programme of events. All the events are free and open to the public. It is very inclusive. There is something for all interests, abilities and levels. No matter what you are interested in, there is something there for you.

Cllr Damien Boylan,deputy Lord Mayor, Siubhan McCarthy, festival co-ordinator and Maurice Gubbins, editorThe Echo sponsors at the launch of the Cork Lifelong Learning Festival from March 27th to April 2nd . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“The festival includes learning of all types from a small group involving craft to a lecture in the university, to a guided walk and an international seminar in the Triskel Arts Centre with high-level guests. The events will be held in a variety of places, from a community centre to a lecture hall, to City Hall, to community gardens and the city streets. The festival gives recognition to the whole range of opportunities that are there all the time and the people who make those opportunities happen,” he added.