DANCERS from one of Cork’s most iconic ballet schools are preparing for their most exciting performance yet as part of the St Patrick’s Day parade in San Francisco.

Students from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance leave tomorrow after a gruelling 10 months of fundraising to make the dream possible. Dancers and their families held everything from cake sales to musical bingo to make their collective ambition to dance in one of the world’s largest St Patrick’s Day celebrations a reality. Funds raised will cover expenses such as bus transfers with families paying for their own accommodation in the US.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday (March 11) which means Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dancer students will be back just in time for St Patrick’s Day festivities in Cork.

Sharon Manning, who runs the dance school, said they invited family members along as well to make the event as memorable as possible for everyone involved.

Dancers from the Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance in rehearsal at the Nano Nagle Theatre in Ballyphehane prior to their departure to San Francisco to take part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in the bay city. - Picture David Creedon

“There will be 41 dancers coming on the trip. When we told them that family members were welcome to come along we didn’t think there would be such an uptake.

“I couldn’t believe it when 67 family members reached out saying they also wanted to join us on the trip. They will be walking with us in the parade so we will have people from the age of five right up to the age of 87. Mums, sisters, brothers, grandparents, and even aunts are all coming along and can’t wait to be part of it all.”

Sharon’s daughter Karena came up with the choreography for their parts in both the St Francisco and Cork parade.

Customised jackets, t-shirts, bags, and a banner were sponsored by online clothing company Zazzle.

San Francisco’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival will feature some 130 floats. It will form along 2nd Street and travel through Market to Civic Center Plaza.