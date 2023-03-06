Cork politician Billy Kelleher appointed to EU role

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher is set to be appointed to a new sub-committee in the European Parliament which will focus on the area of public health.

The Committee, which received its official approval at a recent meeting of the full Parliament, will be a sub-committee of the Environment, Climate Action and Public Health (ENVI) committee.

“Public health is an area where the European Union can do so much more for its citizens," Mr Kelleher said. "For decades, Member State governments have jealously guarded their authority over all things health, but the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us all that coordinated action on health at a European level can make a decisive difference.

“I believe in the principle of a European Health Union, whereby Member States agree to work together better, and to allow, where appropriate, the European Union, as a whole, to take the lead on certain issues. For example, in the areas of newborn testing and medicines procurement, it makes sense for us to work together better.”

He said the new committee on Public Health can help shape the conversation at a European level while still respecting individual Member States’ rights to decide important, local health policy.