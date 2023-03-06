Met Éireann issues warning as Arctic blast to bring 'hazardous conditions'

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide warning for ice overnight as Arctic air moves over the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 4 degrees.

Status Yellow - Ice warning for Ireland ⚠️



Hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures including icy stretches on roads and paths. 🚶‍♂️🚗🚴



View all warnings here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/pEgPTZZoUi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 6, 2023

The forecaster is warning of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, including icy stretches.

Sleet or snow flurries are also expected in parts of Munster overnight.

Today will be mostly cloudy with rain gradually moving southwards🌧️



Highs of 6 to 9C for much of the country.



Colder, brighter weather will follow into Ulster from the north this afternoon, temps there of just 4 to 5C🥶⛅️



Low temp/ice warning in place➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/M0wSdvXORK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 6, 2023

The warning will come into effect from 6pm on Monday evening until 10am on Tuesday.