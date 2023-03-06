Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 12:56

Met Éireann issues warning as Arctic blast to bring 'hazardous conditions'

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 4 degrees. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide warning for ice overnight as Arctic air moves over the country.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 4 degrees.

 

The forecaster is warning of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, including icy stretches.

Sleet or snow flurries are also expected in parts of Munster overnight.

 

The warning will come into effect from 6pm on Monday evening until 10am on Tuesday.

