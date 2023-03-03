Protest group dispersed by Gardaí at Cork City vaccination centre

A group of anti-vaccination protestors were moved on by gardaí at the vaccination centre on North Main Street this afternoon.

The group had been protesting outside the building.

They were met by staff and security at the entrance to the HSE premises. Gardaí were called and the group moved on without incident.

There was no disruption to vaccinations and no arrests were made.

This evening a Garda spokesperson said: "Shortly after 1:30pm on Friday 3rd March, 2023 Gardaí were alerted following reports of a disturbance at a premises on North Main Street, Cork.

"Those present dispersed peacefully and without incident on arrival of Gardaí.

"There was no one arrested and no criminal offences were disclosed."