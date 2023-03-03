Woman removed security tags off clothes during theft at Bandon clothes shop

A CORK city mother with 11 previous convictions for theft received a four months prison sentence after she engaged in ‘determined theft’ by taking the security tags off clothes from a Bandon clothes shop.

Claudine Lee (49) with an address at Edel House, Grattan Street, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the thefts from Kevin Bowen’s clothing store on December 3, 2020.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that gardaí received a report from the staff at the shop that the defendant removed tags from various items of clothing and placed them in a bag and left the shop without paying for them.

“Gardaí later identified Ms Lee and the total value of clothes stolen was €300 while none of the property was recovered,” said Sgt Kelly.

Judge James McNulty was told that Ms Lee has 25 previous convictions including 11 for theft and fraud offences and was on a suspended sentence from Cork Circuit Court at the time of this offence.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client, who is a mother of four, lives in Edel House and has major addiction issues.

“Her heroin addiction put her in the path of thieving and complete chaos and disorganisation in her life. She’s currently on methadone and it is working out well for her,” said Ms Dinneen.

The court heard that Ms Lee was living in Bandon at the time of the offences while Judge McNulty said that was just as bad as she ought to have respected the place where she lived.

“I have no doubt she was well warned of the consequences of re-offending when she was given a six months suspended sentence in 2019,” said Judge McNulty.

“Sadly, she has returned to re-offending and this wasn’t a chance theft, it was a determined theft by removing tags from clothes which were not recovered and with little hope of compensation for the store owner.”

Judge McNulty sentenced her to prison and refused to suspend the sentence.

Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100 with no cash required, while she is also due before court in Cork city in relation to committing the offence, while serving a suspended sentence at the time.