Man used t-shirt to block cell toilet in Garda station

A man who smeared saliva in a Garda cell and used his t-shirt to block the cell toilet has received a jail sentence.

Adam McCarthy of Lower Codrum, Macroom in Co Cork had first appeared before Judge James McNulty last July in relation to the charges and had subsequently pleaded guilty, but the court had been persuaded to give him time and space while awaiting a probation report.

However, that report was “not encouraging”, the judge said when the matter returned to Bandon District Court.

Sgt Paul Kelly reprised the facts of the case for the Judge, outlining how gardaí had received a report of a male kicking doors at Sleveen Hill in Macroom shortly after 10.30pm on May 19 last.

Officers met Adam McCarthy, who was highly intoxicated and verbally abusive. He was arrested and brought to Macroom Garda station, where he continued to be abusive to gardaí repeatedly spat at the inside of the hatch at the Garda station spat at the walls and doors and smeared it with his hands, and then removed his t-shirt and used it to block the cell toilet.

It later required a deep clean which cost €170.25.

The court heard he had six previous convictions, including some for criminal damage.

Mr McCarthy’s solicitor, Patrick Goold, said his client had produced €200 in court in January when he pleaded guilty to the charges and was the youngest of three children who had had a difficult upbringing.

Mr Goold said his client had been working in Cork and Clonakilty, now had temporary accommodation and had secured accommodation in Millstreet. He said Mr McCarthy was also engaging with the Coolmine treatment centre and was due to start a new job shortly. Mr Goold said the Probation Service would say that Mr McCarthy had been engaging with them also.

But Judge McNulty said Mr McCarthy had also come to adverse Garda attention and it seemed to be the “same old, same old”.

Mr McCarthy told the judge he had been drinking and taking tablets and that he was addicted to smoking cannabis but that he was “trying to get myself stable”.

The judge said he was aware of this and of a gambling addiction but added: “Your credit is all used up in the district court.”

He said the defendant’s behaviour in the Garda Station was “appalling” and “deeply disrespectful to other people”.

He sentenced him to 60 days for the public order offence and 90 days in prison for the criminal damage at the Garda Station, with recognisance for appeal set at Mr McCarthy’s own bond of €100. That was subject to conditions, the judge said, which included that he not involve himself in drugs in any way, including the sale or supply or delivery of drugs, and that he not involve himself in any way in any drug debts or laundering of drug money.