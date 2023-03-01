Cork hospital recorded the second-highest number of patients on trolleys nationally in February

OVER 1,000 patients were confined to trolleys in Cork University Hospital (CUH) during the month of February.

A total of 1,041 patients were on trolleys in the CUH in February which meant that the Cork hospital recorded the second-highest number of patients on trolleys across the country throughout the month.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in February with a total of 1,561 patients on trolleys.

University Hospital Galway with 775 patients, Mater Hospital 570 patients and Sligo University Hospital with 528 patients on trolleys also featured amongst the top five most overcrowded hospitals in February.

Figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation TrolleyWatch showed that a total of 10,040 patients were on trolleys throughout the country in February and that 426 children under the age of 16 were admitted without a bed.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) admitted that February was an ‘incredibly’ challenging month for nurses and midwives.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “February was an incredibly challenging month for nurses and midwives working in the Irish public health service with over 10,000 people admitted to hospital for care for whom there were no beds. We have seen serious spikes of overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick and across all Dublin hospitals throughout the month of February,” she said.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha added: “It is clear that medium and long-term plans are needed to resolve the overcrowding issues in these hospitals. Nurses are working in extremely unsafe conditions. Their workplaces are not just overcrowded, they are also short staffed. When wards are not staffed correctly, it has a very profound impact on the level of care our members are able to provide to patients.

“The HSE and Minister for Health must give an update on whether the measures they introduced in January to relieve pressure on our health system have had a real impact and what they are going to do to prevent further spikes in March and April,” she added.