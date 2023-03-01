'They have an amazing nature': Five mares and five foals in urgent need of homes

Five mares and five foals of a rare breed are in urgent need of a home due to a lack of space at Cork animal charity My Lovely Horse Rescue.

Kelly Mellerick of My Lovely Horse Rescue Cork said the ten ponies are Kerry-bog ponies, which are a rare native breed.

“They are an incredible breed, they have an amazing nature. They are very clever and friendly, very versatile and easy to keep.”

The five mares were surrendered to the Department of Agriculture in 2021 when their owner, a woman from Cork, was no longer able to look after them for medical reasons.

Initially, 24 Kerry-bog ponies were taken in and then by July 2022, there were 31 Kerry-bog ponies in the care of the charity, with several young foals adding to the herd.

Many of the horses have been fostered or have found homes, but there is an urgent push on to see these ten ponies rehomed.

“We are looking for a well-fenced location, with a water supply and natural shelter, these ponies are used to the rugged landscape of Ireland, they don’t need much.”

Kelly said she would highly recommend these ponies for families.

“They would make great show ponies and kid ponies. The Kerry-bog is a great breed.”

The ponies would be rehomed subject to a home check and contract signing, but anyone who wants to know more about the animals, can contact My Lovely Horse Rescue Cork Facebook page and speak to Kelly.