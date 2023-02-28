Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 21:40

President of Malta to attend a number of engagements in Cork while on State visit to Ireland

President Higgins will join President Vella and his wife on engagements at Cork City Hall and University College Cork.
State visit of President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins to the Republic of Malta in May 2022

Amy Nolan

THE President of Malta is to attend a number of engagements in Cork while on a State visit to Ireland this week, it has been confirmed.

Áras an Uachtaráin has announced that President Michael D Higgins will welcome the President of Malta, Dr George Vella and his wife Miriam to Ireland on their visit from Wednesday to Friday.

The State visit will commence tomorrow with a ceremonial welcome at Áras an Uachtaráin followed by a bilateral meeting between the two Heads of State.

Tomorrow evening, President Higgins and his wife Sabina will host a State dinner in honour of their distinguished guests.

On Thursday they will join President Vella and his wife on engagements at Cork City Hall and University College Cork.

President Higgins and President Vella last met at the annual meeting of the Arraiolos Group of non-executive European Presidents, the 2022 meeting of which was hosted by President Vella in Malta in October.

“The State Visit by President Vella reciprocates the State Visit of President Higgins to Malta in May 2022 and serves to strengthen the historical, cultural, educational and diplomatic ties between the two countries,” Áras an Uachtaráin said in a press statement.

While in Ireland, President Vella will in addition visit the Garden of Remembrance, EPIC Irish Emigration Museum, the Curragh Military Camp where he will meet with Maltese Cadets, and Ordinance Survey Ireland.

He will also visit Government Buildings, where he will have meetings with the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, as well as the Houses of the Oireachtas, where he will have meetings with the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Mobility hubs with charging points and bike facilities will 'benefit communities' on Cork-Limerick road

