'My son has nowhere to go': Cork father outlines stress for family as son with autism has no school place for next academic year

The Cork parent said there are up to 12 sixth class students with autism in the greater Carrigaline area who have no school places ahead of the new academic year.
“Since last September I have been trying to get my son a place in a local secondary school. There are lots of other families in similar situations unfortunately.
"There are between 10 and 12 children who are supposed to be going to secondary school this September from the Carrigaline area and none of them have any places. What annoys me is that we have had to chase everything for our son.
"I am ringing and emailing people looking for solutions. I have got one phone call from a special educational needs organiser. Nobody is doing a wrap,” he said.
“I have exhausted everything I can in terms of trying to find a place for my son.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Education told46 new special classes were sanctioned over the last three years at secondary school level in Co Cork.