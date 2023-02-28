Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 13:14

Works on helipad for CUH set to begin later this year

Construction of long-awaited helicopter pad is believed to begin in June 2023, according to a spokesperson the South/South West Hospital Group.
Works on helipad for CUH set to begin later this year

Cork University Hospital is expected to begin works on a helipad later this year. Picture Dan Linehan

Elaine Whelan

Cork University Hospital is expected to begin works on a helipad later this year.

Construction of long-awaited helicopter pad is believed to begin in June 2023, according to a spokesperson the South/South West Hospital Group.

In a statement, the group said: “Following a number of delays since planning permission was granted, the HSE is pleased to confirm that by the end of March 2023, HSE Estates will issue a tender for the provision of an external provider to deliver the helipad at CUH. 

"It is hoped to commence construction by June 2023."

Planning for the air lifting facility in CUH have been in place since 2019, however Covid restrictions have delayed the project, despite the approval of almost €2 million in funding.

According to the South/South West Hospital Group statement, the project is expected to take six to nine months to complete, becoming operational in early 2024.

The helipad will be constructed on a staff car park on the north side of the hospital, with a new two-storey staff car park having been approved on the western side of the campus to replace the parking spaces lost.

Despite being one of the country’s largest hospitals and a level trauma centre for the south region, CUH has not had a helipad since 2003 as the current emergency department was built on the former landing zone.

Helicopters have since been landing with emergency cases at either Cork Airport or Bishopstown GAA pitch where patients then have to be transferred by ambulance to CUH.

The soon to be constructed CUH helipad has been specifically designed to cater for the Coast Guard's S92 aircraft and the Irish Air Corps' AW139.

Read More

'Huge pent-up demand': Cork Airport announces new service to Bristol 

More in this section

'Huge pent-up demand': Cork Airport announces new service to Bristol  'Huge pent-up demand': Cork Airport announces new service to Bristol 
Parts of city facing water disruptions on Wednesday Parts of city facing water disruptions on Wednesday
Garda stock 'A speed limit is not a target': Two Cork motorists highlighted for speeding on National Slow Down Day
cork university hospital
<p>Eric Geaney, who is aged around 40 and of no fixed address, has been jailed for one year. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Man jailed after assaulting sergeant while in custody

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more