Cork grandmother vows to share EuroMillions prize pot among children and grandchildren

It was a Monday to remember for one lucky grandmother from Cork who claimed a EuroMillions prize worth €147,833 at National Lottery HQ today.

The unnamed woman was joined by her family as she travelled to Dublin to collect the prize which she has vowed to share amongst her children and grandchildren.

"Of course, we’re all going to share it! I’m blessed to have a wonderful family and I want each of my children and grandchildren to have an equal share of the prize," she said.

"Not one of them will want to take a penny from me but I am going to insist that they take it – whether they want to enjoy spending it now or if they want to put it aside for their futures.

"It’s always been a dream for me to be able to give something like this to my family."

The caring Cork granny won the prize in the EuroMillions draw on February 14. She purchased the winning at Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown.

"I’ve enjoyed the excitement that the win has brought into the family home over the past week or so.

"We’ll enjoy the celebrations and take a week or two before we go on any spending sprees.

"I have a couple of small jobs that need to be done around the house.

"That’s my spending planned so we won’t be getting too carried away with the money," she said.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery is continuing to remind EuroMillions players in the Turners Cross area to urgently check their tickets as an ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize worth €50,000 from the draw on December 13 remains unclaimed.

The winning Normal Play ticket was purchased on Sunday, December 11 at O’Hare’s Mace in Turners Cross.

Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means that the Cork winner has less than three weeks left to claim their prize.

The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Wednesday, March 15.

The winning raffle code in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw on December 13 was: NPZ88051 - NPZ88052