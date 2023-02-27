Concern for wildlife after fires destroy West Cork natural habitat

County Firefighters worked through the night to control blazes on the Mizen Peninsula after significant flames were spotted on Mount Gabriel over the weekend.

Fine Gael Councillor Caroline Cronin said the fires were burning on Sunday evening and could be seen from Schull town.

Wild gorse fire on Mount Gabriel, Schull, Co Cork. Picture: Cllr Caroline Cronin

“It was very bad on the Mizen peninsula, you could see the fires from Goleen and Schull.”

Ms Cronin said she was concerned for the wildlife and also the firefighters who were working to put out the blaze.

“I commend the firefighters for working tirelessly to control the fire.”

Firefighters from Bantry, Schull and Clonakilty worked on the fires overnight to manage the blaze.

The local councillor said it was hard to see the damage caused by the flames.

“Nobody likes to see the natural beauty of the mountains destroyed.”

West Cork Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said emergency services were under severe pressure.

“I've seen the images from Schull. The fire was clearly out of control and if intentional then it's completely irresponsible.

“County fire services are completely stretched as it is in responding to incidents. When they have to put themselves at risk dealing with hillside fires it means they can't respond to other emergencies.

“The strong winds were forecast, it was always going to be an issue.”