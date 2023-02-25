Man charged with allowing his car to be used to carry two kilos of cocaine

A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with allowing his car to be used for the possession of two kilos of cocaine on the motorway at Glanmire in November 2021.

Shabakiyu Sanusi, of Forest Mill Crescent, Athlone, was arrested by Detective Garda Robert Kennedy.

The charge brought against him states that on November 4 2021 at M8 Glanmire, Corik he was a person in control of a 2015 registered Toyota Pirus and did knowingly permit to take place the possession of a controlled drug.

It is alleged that the drugs involved consisted of two kilos of cocaine.

Sanusi had been charged with counts of possession of cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others. Sergeant Pat Lyons said those charges could be withdrawn.

Sgt. Lyons also said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment on the single charge the defendant is now facing.

Defence barrister, Alan O’Dwyer, asked for a copy of the prosecution statements so that the accused could consider his position.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until March 29. On that date it will be a matter for Sanusi to indicate if he wishes to enter a signed plea of guilty or to contest the case.