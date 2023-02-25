Marina Market hosting vintage fair next weekend

A Vintage Fair is an ideal event to pick up everything from vintage clothing, shoes, jewellery, and vinyl records, just to name a few.

Mark Scanlan runs the event, which is returning to Marina Market for the fourth time.

“This is our fourth time running the Vintage Fair. The first one we did was back on Valentine’s weekend last year and each one has been a success to date,” Mark said.

Traders from all over the country flock to Cork to sell their merchandise over the two-day event.

All traders at the event accepts both cash and card payments.

Hungry shoppers can avail of a range of food options available over the weekend.

“The Marina Market is a large market with loads of food vendors. They sell everything from pizza, burgers, pastas, and so on,” Mark added.

The event kicks off at 10am and finishes up at 5pm on March 4 and March 5.

The event is free of charge and The Marina Market is wheelchair accessible.

Traders who wish to join the Vintage Fair family can apply at thevintagefair.ie