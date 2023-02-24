Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 18:20

Calls for more funds and age limit extension for Camhs

Last month’s interim report on Camhs by the Mental Health Commission outlined a series of concerns on service provision.
Calls for more funds and age limit extension for Camhs

CORK City Council is to write to the Government calling for the age limit of Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) to be extended and for more funding to be allocated.

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council is to write to the Government calling for the age limit of Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) to be extended and for more funding to be allocated.

It follows a motion tabled by Sinn Féin councillor, Mick Nugent, at a city council meeting this month.

Mr Nugent’s motion proposed that, following the interim report on Camhs by the Mental Health Commission, the council would call on the Government “to ensure mental health services for children and young people are properly resourced, fully staffed and provide support when and where they are needed noting early intervention is key”.

The North West ward councillor also proposed that Camhs services should be extended to provide for people up to the age of 25.

The motion also included a number of other requests, including calls for “multi-annual funding for Camhs to be able to operate and forward plan”.

Last month’s interim report on Camhs by the Mental Health Commission outlined a series of concerns on service provision.

According to the report, several children and young people with open cases had effectively been “lost” in the system, meaning they did not have an appointment, in some cases for up to two years.

HSE chief operations officer Damien McCallion appeared before an Oireachtas sub-committee earlier this month, conceding that some children are waiting too long to access services.

Addressing the Oireachtas sub-committee on mental health, Mr McCallion said:

“I acknowledge that there are service deficits, both in terms of access, capacity, and consistency in the quality of services we provide.

“On behalf of the HSE, I wish to apologise to any child or young person who has not received the standard of care they should expect.”

Camhs services are designed for children and adolescents presenting with moderate to severe mental health disorders.

There are a total of eight sector based community mental health teams in Cork and two sector based teams in Kerry.

In Cork, the community based teams are supported by the Eist Linn inpatient unit.

Most young people who attend an inpatient Camhs unit will be aged between 12 and 18 years and will be experiencing symptoms such as severe low mood, high levels of anxiety, thought disorders, or significant eating problems.

Read More

Cork city voted number one small European city for economic potential by Financial Times

More in this section

Cork city voted number one small European city for economic potential by Financial Times Cork city voted number one small European city for economic potential by Financial Times
Aslan's Billy McGuinness responds to Cork students' special sign language performance Aslan's Billy McGuinness responds to Cork students' special sign language performance
Southside areas facing possible water outages Parts of southside facing fourth round of water outages 
mental health#childrens health
'Like something from downtown LA rather than Rochestown': Father and son jailed after shot fired in Garda raid

'Like something from downtown LA rather than Rochestown': Father and son jailed after shot fired in Garda raid

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more