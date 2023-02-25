Call for ‘urgency’ on Cork Luas project

Calls have been made for a greater sense of urgency from the Government in progressing the proposed Luas scheme for Cork.

It comes as the Labour Party was informed by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan that his department is yet to receive a revised strategic assessment report (SAR) for the project.

Mr Ryan said the National Transport Authority (NTA) submitted an initial strategic assessment report (SAR) for Cork’s proposed light rail system in June 2021.

However, after “detailed review and consideration” by the department, the SAR “was determined to not meet a number of requirements as set out in the [Public Spending] Code and was returned to the NTA for revision in January 2022”.

The Labour Party was further informed by NTA deputy chief executive, Hugh Creegan, that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is currently updating the SAR “to address the Department of Transport comments”, and it is anticipated that an updated SAR will be resubmitted to the Department for review next month.

The Public Spending Code sets the value for money requirements and guidance for evaluating, planning, and managing capital projects. Under the code, an SAR is the first of a series of so-called ‘Decision Gates’ and is required in advance of a preliminary business case.

The SAR must address a range of different criteria including setting out the investment rationale, objectives, a preliminary demand analysis, and identification of risks.

“The Department and Minister Eamon Ryan need to fast-track the consideration of the new SAR to proceed to a preliminary business case because we can’t keep having delay after delay on this… we need a bit of proactivity and urgency from the Government,” Labour local area rep for Cork city, Peter Horgan said, speaking to The Echo.

As of November 28, 2022, just over €1,461,632 had been spent on costs associated with the Cork Luas project, which commenced in October 2020. An emerging preferred route has yet to be announced.

Mr Horgan said he fears delays to the project will lead to mounting costs.

“I imagine delays will only lead to an increase in building costs. We need to know what the budget for it is.

“Public projects can’t be white elephants. They have to return their value for money to the Exchequer,” he said.