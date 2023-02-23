Cork man avoids jail after being caught with €54 worth of drugs without prescription

A young man who was self-medicating on Alprazolam has been given a four-month suspended sentence for the drugs offence.

Keith Molloy of 14 Limes Avenue, Ferney Road, Mahon, Cork, admitted being in possession of the Alprazolam worth €54 without a prescription.

Garda Patrick Russell was on duty on February 26, 2021 when Keith Molloy came to his attention.

He was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and he admitted having the tablets for his own use.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “Effectively, he was self-medicating. He has now finally got an appointment for a pain management specialist. He was waiting five years for the appointment.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that if he committed a similar offence in the next two years, “he will be putting himself in prison”.

The 31-year-old had a number of drug possession convictions.

Mr Burke said the Alprazolam offence dates back a long time.