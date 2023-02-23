Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 11:37

Cork man avoids jail after being caught with €54 worth of drugs without prescription

He was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and he admitted having the tablets for his own use.
Cork man avoids jail after being caught with €54 worth of drugs without prescription

Garda Patrick Russell was on duty on February 26, 2021 when Keith Molloy came to his attention

Liam Heylin

A young man who was self-medicating on Alprazolam has been given a four-month suspended sentence for the drugs offence.

Keith Molloy of 14 Limes Avenue, Ferney Road, Mahon, Cork, admitted being in possession of the Alprazolam worth €54 without a prescription.

Garda Patrick Russell was on duty on February 26, 2021 when Keith Molloy came to his attention. 

He was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and he admitted having the tablets for his own use.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “Effectively, he was self-medicating. He has now finally got an appointment for a pain management specialist. He was waiting five years for the appointment.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said that if he committed a similar offence in the next two years, “he will be putting himself in prison”.

The 31-year-old had a number of drug possession convictions.

Mr Burke said the Alprazolam offence dates back a long time.

More in this section

Three arrests in Cork after Gardaí seize drugs worth €645k Three arrests in Cork after Gardaí seize drugs worth €645k
Stealing a €20 bottle of wine at Cork's English Market lands man in jail Stealing a €20 bottle of wine at Cork's English Market lands man in jail
'He was a lovely man': Tributes paid to Macroom solicitor following his death 'He was a lovely man': Tributes paid to Macroom solicitor following his death
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Members of the Carrigaline Pipe Band about to turn into Main Street during St Patricks Day Parade in Carrigaline in 2018. Picture: Howard Crowdy</p>

Insurance costs threaten Carrigaline St Patrick’s Day Festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more