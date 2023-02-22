'He was a lovely man': Tributes paid to Macroom solicitor following his death

Condolences were offered at Cork District Court to the family of Macroom solicitor Michael Purcell who has died.

Judge Olann Kelleher said when he came out on to the bench at Courtroom 1: “A colleague of ours, Michael Purcell, has died. He was a lovely man.

"Three of his sons are solicitors also. I would like to remember him and offer condolences to the family.”

Solicitor Frank Buttimer also expressed condolences to the Purcell family on behalf of the Southern Law Association.

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked to be associated with the remarks on behalf of An Garda Síochána and joined in expressing condolences.