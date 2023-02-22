Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 18:20

'He was a lovely man': Tributes paid to Macroom solicitor following his death

Judge Olann Kelleher said when he came out on to the bench at Courtroom 1: “A colleague of ours, Michael Purcell, has died. He was a lovely man."
'He was a lovely man': Tributes paid to Macroom solicitor following his death

Condolences were offered at Cork District Court to the family of Macroom solicitor Michael Purcell who has died. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Liam Heylin

Condolences were offered at Cork District Court to the family of Macroom solicitor Michael Purcell who has died.

Judge Olann Kelleher said when he came out on to the bench at Courtroom 1: “A colleague of ours, Michael Purcell, has died. He was a lovely man. 

"Three of his sons are solicitors also. I would like to remember him and offer condolences to the family.” 

Solicitor Frank Buttimer also expressed condolences to the Purcell family on behalf of the Southern Law Association.

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked to be associated with the remarks on behalf of An Garda Síochána and joined in expressing condolences.

More in this section

law & justice Man charged with raping younger family member
Jail for man who threatened to burn Cork couple's house down  Jail for man who threatened to burn Cork couple's house down 
Free nicotine replacement therapies now available from local stop-smoking clinics Free nicotine replacement therapies now available from local stop-smoking clinics
cork court
Blurred silhouettes of cars surrounded by steam from the exhaust pipes

Areas with most air pollution in Cork revealed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more