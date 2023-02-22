Cork broadcaster Anna Geary expecting first child with husband Kevin Sexton

Cork broadcaster and former camogie star Anna Geary has announced she is expecting her first child.

Geary and her husband Kevin Sexton will welcome their first baby later this year.

The four-time All-Ireland-winning camogie player, who married husband Kevin Sexton in 2019, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

She shared an image of a babygrow with the phrase ‘Togging out in 2023’ written on the front along with a miniature hurley.

The Ireland’s Fittest Family star captioned the picture with the comment: “A new teammate coming in 2023.”

Lisa Jordan, Sandra Murphy, Una Healy, Erin McGregor, Dermot Bannon and Muireann O’Connell were among those who took to the comments under the post to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.