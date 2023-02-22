'Feast for one week and famine for other 51': Parts of cost-of-living package welcomed but others not 'near enough'

Cork Penny Dinners’ volunteer co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey was speaking yesterday after the announcement of a new cost-of-living package, which features €1.2bn of measures.
Included in the package is a €200 payment for working families on low incomes, a €200 lump sum for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, widows, and lone parents in April; a €100 sum for child benefit recipients in June; and €100 extra added to the school clothing and footwear allowance.
Speaking to, Ms Twomey said she believes the measures “don’t go anywhere near enough” to have a significant impact.
“It’s like you get a puncture and you do a fast job on the puncture, but you know that it’s going to go, that you have to replace the wheel,” she said.
“In order to have a real impact on the cost of living, they [the Government] have to be sustaining people on a weekly basis, and they’re not doing that… there’s no point in giving people a feast one week and having a famine for the other 51 weeks of the year.”