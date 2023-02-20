Motorist who turned off road before garda checkpoint had cannabis in car and at home

A MOTORIST in Youghal who turned into a housing estate as he approached a garda checkpoint was followed and searched and found to have €1,560 worth of cannabis in his car.

To make matters worse for the driver, gardaí immediately got a warrant to search the defendant’s home for the possibility of further drugs.

Sergeant Mark Ward confirmed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that they found five cannabis plants being cultivated at the motorist’s apartment in Youghal.

Michael Szewczyk pleaded guilty to a charge of having the drugs for sale or supply to others.

Sgt Ward said the first part of the incident came to light when gardaí were on duty at a checkpoint in Youghal at 11pm on August 5, 2019.

“As the car came towards the checkpoint it turned into an estate,” Sgt Ward said.

“The car was followed and a search was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Cannabis herb worth €1,560 was found in the back of the car.

“Immediately afterwards, a warrant was obtained to search his flat. Five cannabis plants were found,” Sgt Ward said.

While the defendant’s attitude was described as good, he has been in custody since November 17, the sergeant said.

“He left the jurisdiction in early 2020. A European Arrest Warrant was issued for him. He was picked up by Spanish police in Madrid on November 17, 2022,” Sgt Ward said.

Brian Leahy, defence barrister, said the 38-year-old is a man who has always worked. Mr Leahy said the accused had served three months in prison on remand since his arrest on the warrant.

The total value of the drugs was €1,560 for those found in the car.

The plants that were found growing at the flat on North Main Street, Youghal, were given a potential value of €2,000.

Judge Helen Boyle agreed with the submission from Mr Leahy to impose a sentence of 18 months, take into consideration the three months already served, and suspend the balance from now.