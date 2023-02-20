Cork parents' fears over lack of places in special schools

Derry O’Brien, whose son Jack is non-verbal and is currently attending the Shine Centre in Carrigaline, said their family have been turned down by ten schools.
“We have applied to around 12 schools and we are after getting refusals from ten. We are still waiting on a national school who will make their decision by March and we are waiting on a special school. Most of the schools have said no because they are full up, while some of them have rejected us because we have been outside their criteria in terms of location,” he said.
The concerned father said the lack of school places and the waiting on decisions for his four-year-old son is a very stressful time for the whole family.
Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the situation is “not good enough” with many families across Cork facing similiar situations.
“It seems to me that this year again there are more children than there are places.”