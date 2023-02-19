City Council announces latest affordable housing scheme 

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 07:45

The scheme consists of two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhouses.
Eoin Kelleher

Cork City Council has announced its latest affordable housing scheme, due to be launched in Bishopstown.

The new scheme will consist of 35 homes at Ardrostig, Hawke's Road, Bishopstown, and will be accepting applicants from 12 noon on February 28 until 12 midnight on March 14.

The scheme consists of 30 two-bedroom townhouses and five three-bedroom townhouses. These are being made available for sale by Cork City under affordable dwelling purchase arrangements via the Affordable Housing Act 2021 and associated Affordable Housing Regulations.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must be classified as a first-time buyer and not own or have legal interest in a dwelling in Ireland or abroad.

Applicants must have the right to reside indefinitely in Ireland. Intending purchasers from a member state of the EU, UK, or EEA can apply for an affordable home, provided they are living and working in Ireland. The affordable home must be the household’s normal place of residence.

The property must be suited to the applicant household’s needs, so that, in relation to three-bedroom dwellings, priority will be given to two or more-person households, while in relation to four-bedroom dwellings, priority shall be given to three or more-person households.

Where the scheme is over prescribed, the first 70 per cent of confirmed eligible applicants will be eligible, on a first-come first-served basis, based on the date and time of their applications.

In relation to the balance of 30 per cent of confirmed eligible applicants, the ranking mechanism will be lottery based on confirmation of residency within the current administrative area of Cork City Council for a minimum period of five years preceding the time of application.

Further information and the application process are available at ardrostigbishopstown.ie.

