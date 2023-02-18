WATCH: Honour for Cork's Denise - named North Carolina Courage captain

KNOCKNAHEENY-woman Denise O’Sullivan has had a start to the year to remember - as she won Cork Person of the Month and was named captain of her club side in the space of a few days.

Earlier this week, Denise O’ Sullivan received the Cork Person of the Month award at the Knocknaheeny Youth Project where she was a member for many years and displayed her football skills.

Denise O’ Sullivan received the Cork Person of the Month award at the Knocknaheeny Youth Project where she was a member for many years and displayed her football skills. Photo courtesy of Tony Fitzgerald.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who is also manager of Knocknaheeny Youth Project, congratulated Denise on her achievement.

Denise, who is widely regarded as one of the best footballers currently playing, featured in The Guardian’s 100 Best Female Footballers in the World in 2019.

Denise made the move stateside with Houston Dash in March of 2016.

The following year, she signed with North Carolina Courage and has since helped the team win two consecutive National Women’s Soccer League Championships. She has been with the club since.

She was named captain recently, saying it’s “an unbelievable honour to be named Captain of a club I truly love”.

“I promise to give everything to this club, teammates, staff, fans and the community."

In a video posted to YouTube earlier this week, O’Sullivan is surprised in he team’s dressing room with a number 10 jersey and a captain’s armband.

Along with the items is a card which she reads to herself, making her emotional.

“What can I say, it’s an absolute honour,” she said.

Denise was delighted to get the captaincy after the years she has spent at the club, and it shows her hard work and how much she loves the club.

“To be given this is absolutely amazing,” Denise added.