Lord Mayor's column: Mayor recognises great work Echo does for women’s sport

Wednesday February 1

I WANT to recognise the great initiative shown by students of UCC Commerce Society for the invite to attend their conference ‘Success in an ever changing business environment’ on February 1. They had wonderfully experienced speakers and the event was inspiring for budding entrepreneurs with a full turnout by the students themselves. Well done all.

I was delighted to meet members of the Gurranabraher Womens’ group in City Hall facilitated by Mary Sheehy of Cork City Partnership. We had a great chat and discussed issues relating to family life, positive aging, keeping active, the work of the Lord Mayor and many more. I love to see how enthusiastic and inspiring they are to each other and how they play such an important part in their communities.

Thursday February 2

I also had the pleasure of meeting a large group of Ballinlough Active Retirement (men and women), thanks to Nan Frawley. Much laughter and stories over refreshments. Such energy and exciting plans for the coming year. I was delighted to bring them in to the Lord Mayor’s chamber and discuss our history, the work of council and initiatives in the wider community.

All credit to The Echo Women in Sport Awards who highlighted the wonderful girls and women who are storming the sports world with their successes. The Echo especially Maurice Gubbins, John McHale and Rory Noonan were promoting our girls many years before it became mainstream. Well done to all nominated and to the overall winner. It’s so important to recognise these achievements so we further encourage girls to continue with sport throughout their lives, but especially in the late teens and twenties.

Friday February 3

The Cork Chamber Dinner is one of the highlights of the business calendar and it didn’t disappoint. City Hall’s Concert hall is a fantastic venue and with nearly a thousand attendees there was much networking and catching up to do. Our city can be proud of the high calibre of businesses giving, employment and putting Cork on the map as a thriving, innovative ambitious city. Well done to Ronan Murray, Conor Healy and their teams.

Saturday February 4

I had a delightful morning in UCC recently attending Chinese Lunar New Year celebration event with exquisite singing, dancing and instrumentals (pippa, erhu, flute and piano). I hadn’t experienced Chinese culture before and found it entrancing. Thanks to the Confucius Institute, Dr Junyi and all involved for organising and for the chance to exchange pleasantries with the representative of the Chinese Embassy.

Sunday February 5 to Friday February 10

I was more than happy to lead our delegation to our twinned city Rennes last week. Discussions with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and officials on climate action, gender equality and many other topic including strengthening our ties were lively. Thanks to the Mayor for our reception and entertainment. Along with CE, Ann Doherty we toured a hugely successful rural vegetable co-operative and had an upbeat presentation from the President of Brittany Ferries about its continuing partnership with Cork city including the increase of passengers and their tourism expectations. Thanks to Josselin Le Gall Consul honorary consul of France in Cork, Kerry and Waterford for all his help also.

Tuesday February 14

I was so thrilled to hear about our urban animation public art project, Corks Urban Sculpture Trail with new contemporary sculptures going up around the Island city. Funded by Fáilte Ireland, it will stimulate the senses for children, adults and visitors alike.

Wednesday February 15

We had a wonderful celebration to mark the retirement and of the contribution of three luminaries, Barry McPolin, Chief Superintendent of An Garda Síochána, Brigadier General, Irish Defence Forces and Dr Barry O Connor President of CIT (now MTU). Thank you and your families for a lifetime of commitment on our behalf.

Finally, my visit to SMA hall in Wilton to meet the fantastic ladies of the newly formed Sister Sheds. We had a great discussion with yummy cake and tea, such laughter and sharing of future plans. This is a great initiative with women of all ages willing to support, share and enhance each other’s lives. Thanks for asking me to join.