Caitríona Twomey: Cork's new orchestra has High Hopes for City Hall

CORK’S newest orchestra cannot be accused of a lack of ambition, with its musicians hoping to play their first big public concert at City Hall this Christmas.

Speaking at the announcement of the High Hopes Orchestra, Cork Penny Dinners’ volunteer co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey said her own hopes were high for a City Hall gig.

“We’ve seen how successful the High Hopes Choir has been, and how wonderful it is for the people who are in the choir to be part of something, and to be spreading their love of music, performing all over the country and abroad.

"The plan is that the High Hopes Orchestra will give people a similar opportunity to play an instrument as part of an orchestra,” Ms Twomey said.

The High Hopes Choir was formed in 2014 under the tutelage of David Brophy of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and now Penny Dinners volunteers say the High Hopes Orchestra will similarly raise awareness of homelessness and will partner with the choir in staging large scale performances.

Brian Murphy and Caitríona Twomey at the announcement of the High Hopes (Cork Penny Dinners) Orchestra in Cork.

The orchestra will be made up of Cork musicians, both amateur and professional, and friends and supporters, from across Cork and beyond, and will provide performance opportunities to musicians who have not before had the opportunity to be part of an ensemble.

The City of Cork Symphony Orchestra has come on board to assist in establishing the initiative, and Brian Murphy, leader of the symphony orchestra, said it was a great honour to be part of the High Hopes Orchestra.

“Everybody is familiar with the great work that Cork Penny Dinners does, and particularly the great work Caitríona Twomey does with her team of volunteers.

"This new orchestra is Penny Dinners’ latest venture, and the City of Cork Symphony Orchestra is delighted to come on board to help and support and put together what will be a fantastic orchestra which will give everyone the opportunity to participate, and which will culminate in a large concert in Cork later in 2023,” Mr Murphy said.

The High Hopes Orchestra is calling on musicians to give of some of their time on a voluntary basis to assist in the coaching of dedicated and willing players.

The first rehearsal of the new orchestra will take place on March 6, and players, supporters, and friends are invited to register their support and interest by emailing HighHopesOrchestra@gmail.com or by registering on the High Hopes Orchestra’s Facebook page.