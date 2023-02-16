UCC projects get funding from Research Council

Eight UCC projects have been awarded a combined €115,000 in the Irish Research Council New Foundation awards.

Identifying homeless people not supported by existing welfare measures, developing care for older women, and designing volunteer schemes for younger people are among the UCC projects that have been awarded the funding.

The announcement represents funding for eight projects which will deliver impactful research in areas of excellence which align to the UCC Futures framework.

Read More Cork woman flys solo as she builds her own home

One of the eight teams will work with Cork Simon to identify groups of homeless people in Cork who are not covered by welfare measures such as Housing First and to devise more inclusive strategies for the fight against homelessness in the city.

Professor Fred Powell will work in consultation with the National Youth Council of Ireland and the Cork Volunteer Centre to deliver a toolkit that will help volunteer organisations create volunteer programmes for young people.

Another project will see a collaboration with Cork University Hospital (CUH), to establish, train and partner with a panel of adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes to co-lead, co-design and co-evaluate research at CUH paediatric diabetes clinic, using best practice public and patient involvement approaches.

Other projects awarded funding will seek to identify potential roles for primary care health professionals in facilitating earlier and more effective management of hearing loss in the older population; and to co-create principles for a future model of care across different care settings with older women, care providers and policymakers.

Congratulating the eight award recipients from University College Cork on their awards, Prof John F Cryan, UCC Vice President for Research and Innovation said:

“Congratulations to the researchers involved in receiving New Foundations awards in these key areas which will address critical societal challenges.

"These evidence-based awards align with the strategic goals of the University through the implementation of engaged and open research that will deliver enhanced outcomes for citizens and society.”