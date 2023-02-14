Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 20:26

Catering services to return to Irish Rail trains in March

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport James O’Connor TD has said it is confirmed that on-board catering services on Irish Rail services are due to return from March.
Deputy O’Connor said he has been assured by Irish Rail CEO Jim Meade that services will be reinstated from the end of next month on a phased basis. Pic; Larry Cummins

Eoin Kelleher

Irish Rail is to resume its on-board catering services, according to a Cork TD.

Deputy O’Connor said he has been assured by Irish Rail CEO Jim Meade that services will be reinstated from the end of next month on a phased basis.

The Cork East TD organised a meeting between Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators and Mr Meade in Leinster House on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing expansion of rail services.

“I’m delighted that Irish Rail has confirmed restoration of on-board train catering will be taking place in the coming months,” said Mr O’Connor.

“On-board services were deeply missed by those who are regular commuters on Irish Rail services so this is very welcome news. It is understood the reinstatement of the service will be done on phased basis commencing with the Dublin-Cork line servicing Portlaoise, Portarlington, Thurles, Limerick Junction and Mallow."

The provision of late-night services and increasing the overall rail funding in Budget 2024 was among the topics discussed at the meeting.

“We heard that further capacity could only be achieved on foot of new locomotives due to arrive to Ireland in the second quarter of next year.

“There is the potential for up to three new trains per month to commence deliver into Ireland next year with a major recruitment programme under way to hire new drivers and service personnel,” added Mr O’Connor.

