Cork restaurateur: ‘Closures are going to come’ if Vat increase goes ahead

Representatives of the hospitality industry met with the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath on Monday evening in order to restate their demand for the retention of the Vat rate.
While the meeting was described as a "listening exercise", the Department of Finance is said to be keen to end the tax break.
Mr Ryan, who is the Cork chair of the Restaurant Association of Ireland said that: “Essentially, the Vat goes up and restaurants either have to up their prices or absorb the costs.
“At the minute, no one can afford to absorb any more increases, so menu prices will go up. You are talking about businesses that are already on the edge. The Government have it in their power not to put extra pressure on.
“The members of the public are already being squeezed, if they see menu prices going up it will decrease the number of people going out.