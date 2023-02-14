A GROUP of teachers celebrated a midterm break with a difference yesterday after claiming their Euromillions prize money worth €500k.

Colleagues from St Colman’s Community College ‘Seomra 22 syndicate’ were at the Dean Hotel to mark the prestigious occasion.

It comes a month after the quick pick ticket was purchased at McCarthy News on Main St, Midleton.

The event was bittersweet, as last November, syndicate member and teaching colleague Maeve Barry — whose turn it would have been to buy the ticket this month — passed away unexpectedly.

Rebecca Walsh and Ronan Cooney claims manager Lotteries Ireland Holding the winning cheque

School secretary and syndicate manager Rebecca Walsh purchased the ticket in her memory. Maeve’s sister Carmel formed part of the syndicate also.

The 64-strong syndicate has had several weeks to come to terms with the win and process the local hype and excitement. Plans were on the cards for some lavish spending with winners splashing out on everything from horses to rowing machines.

The ‘Seomra 22’ syndicate is made up of staff from St Colman's Community College in Midleton

One teacher described how the win came as a welcome break from news of recent tragedies affecting the school.

Trish Carlos, who has two children Jack,11, and Bobby, 9, said: “I was in the classroom when I found out that we had won. My colleague Ann Marie came in and asked, ‘Did you check your email?’

"Straight away I thought it must be bad news. We’ve had some bad news emails recently so I thought the worst but she assured me that this was a good thing.

“My plan is to go on holidays with my husband and kids and buy a rowing machine. I’ve always wanted one.”

Maria O'Neill, Stephanie Scanlon, Breiffni O'Sullivan , Ashling McCarthy and Liz O'Neill. Picture: Gerard McCarthy / Mac Innes Photography

Emer Kelleher from Dungourney recalled the moment she learned she was a winner.

“I was off shopping in Mahon Point with my son Tom when I found out that we’d won. It was Tom’s birthday and we were both jumping around the place.

"I’m sure everyone thought we were mad! I’ve already bought a horse with the money. Her name is Clara.

“We’re always talking about going on holidays so we plan to go somewhere as a family.

"My son Finn is only four years old but he knows what the Lottery is because I was always talking about it, even before our win.”

Ms Walsh explained the meaning behind the syndicate’s unique name. “We chose ‘Seomra 22’ as the syndicate name because it means something very special to all of us,” Ms Walsh said.

“It was the room number of one of our colleagues in the school who sadly passed away. It was actually her turn to buy the ticket, which we ended up winning €500,000 on.

"We feel she’s looking down on us and is here with us for sure.”