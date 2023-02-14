High Hopes for new orchestra in Cork city

Cork’s musicians can have high hopes for the future as the city’s oldest charity is about to launch Leeside’s newest concert orchestra.

Cork Penny Dinners is set to follow on the success of its long-running High Hopes Choir, and the charity’s volunteers say the High Hopes Orchestra will similarly raise awareness of homelessness and will partner with the choir in staging large scale performances.

The High Hopes Choir was formed in 2014 under the tutelage of David Brophy of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and now the High Hopes Orchestra hopes to replicate its achievements.

The orchestra, which will be made up of Cork musicians, both amateur and professional, and friends and supporters, from across Cork and beyond, will also provide performance opportunities to musicians who have not before had the opportunity to be part of an ensemble.

Cork Penny Dinners’ volunteer co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey told The Echo the orchestra represented a lifelong ambition for volunteers at the charity.

“So many of our people have not had the opportunity, notwithstanding their talent, to nurture and to bring their talent and gift to bear for their own good and the good of others,” Ms Twomey said.

“We are tremendously excited that, after months of planning, that we can launch this orchestra, and we are calling on all musicians in Cork, amateur or professional, starter, intermediate or advanced, of any nationality, color or race, to join with us and lend their support to what we aspire to be the most important orchestra in our country.”

The orchestra, which will be under the guidance of experienced orchestral performers, players and management, is calling for musicians of all abilities to support this initiative, by signing up to give as little or as much of their time as they can manage.

Those who sign up will be included in the High Hopes Orchestra panel, and large-scale concerts will be staged using an orchestra built from this panel, according to the availability of individual members.

The City of Cork Symphony Orchestra, which has staged productions with Katherine Jenkins, Il Divo, Jose Carreras and Nigel Kennedy, has come on board to assist in driving the initiative.

Brian Murphy, of the City of Cork Symphony Orchestra, said members of the Cork orchestra were tremendously honored to have been asked to get on board with the High Hopes Orchestra.

“Cork Penny Dinners is an incredible organization, a wonderful charity, and the benefits that music and musical performance brings should be available to all in society, be they performers or in the audience,” Mr Murphy said.

“We hope to provide an anchor group or musicians and a core orchestra, which will stage concerts of a very high standard to raise awareness and funds for the extraordinary work that Caitriona Twomey and her team does.”

The High Hopes Orchestra is also calling for musicians to give of some of their time on a voluntary basis to assist in the coaching of dedicated and willing players.

The first rehearsal of the new orchestra will take place on 6 March 2023, and players, supporters and friends are invited to register their support and interest by emailing HighHopesOrchestra@gmail.com or by registering on the High Hopes Orchestra’s Facebook page.