Knocknaheeny Memory Café dates released

THE dates for the Knocknaheeny Memory Café for 2023 have been released.

The group is free of charge and is open to anyone interested, impacted by or suffering from dementia in Cork.

Community based information will be available at the friendly, supportive meetings.

They take place from 11am to 1pm on the second Monday of the month at St Mary’s Senior Citizen’s Hall, Foyle Avenue, Knocknaheeny, T23AH9V.

For more information contact Paula Casey (Niche) on 021-4300135 or 086-0762452.

The remainder of the dates for this year are as follows: February 13, March 13, April 3, May 8, June 12, July 10, August 14, September 11, October 9, November 13, and December 11.

At today's café, Sharon Maher, Dementia Nurse from the Mercy Hospital Cork, will be in attendance and she will be talking about brain health.