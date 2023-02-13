Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Bishop will lead visit to see Pope

In a first for the Diocese of Cork and Ross, Bishop Fintan Gavin will lead a group to Portugal in August to attend World Youth Day (WYD).
Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross will lead a group of young Christians to World Youth Day in Lisbon later this year in the summer. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

PEOPLE aged between 18 and 30 interested in travelling to a worldwide gathering of young people with Pope Francis are invited to attend an information evening in the city this evening.

WYD is a worldwide encounter with the Pope celebrated about every three years in a different country.

The most recent WYD was celebrated in Panama City, Panama in January 2019 and the next WYD will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from August 1-6.

Speaking to The Echo Bishop Fintan Gavin described the trip as a “week-long festival of prayer, music and fun”.

“We’ll be joining with two to three million other young people from all different continents, all different parts of the world.

“There are gatherings in the different language groups in the morning for a kind of sharing on their faith and then there are cultural events that are part of it as well and it culminates then in an all-night prayer vigil that the Pope attends at the beginning and finishes with a mass then on the Sunday morning,” he explained.

“We hope to bring 20 from the Diocese of Cork and Ross. It’s a first, we haven’t gone before, so we’re just building it up slowly.” 

A special information meeting will take place this evening at 8pm in Mardyke House (T12 W8RP).

Anyone aged between 18 and 30 who may be interested in hearing more about the trip is invited to attend.

Bishop Gavin stressed that a lack of funds will not be a barrier to those looking to attend the festival.

“We’re hoping to subsidise it. We have some sponsors and the young people will do some fundraising too.

“No young person will be stopped going because of a lack of funds,” he said. “We will help them get the funds.”

