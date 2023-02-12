Cork ranks second in list of recent Lotto millionaires

Cork has ranked second in the list of Lotto wins since 2020 published today by the National Lottery.

The National Lottery has created 102 new millionaires since 2020, with over 1,100 players sharing over €470m alone in high tier prizes across all draw-based games.

The high tier prizes report looked at all draw-based wins higher than €15,000 and €10,000 for online wins between January 1, 2020 and January 26, 2023.

Over that period, Dublin has unsurprisingly topped the charts for National Lottery wins with over €68m paid out to 275 players, 22 of which won prizes in excess of €1m.

In the last three years, ten separate millionaires were made in Cork while Galway and Mayo have had six new millionaires each.

Mayo’s biggest winners includes the record-breaking Lotto jackpot win of €19.06m which was claimed by a Mayo family syndicate in January 2021.

Online players continued to win big for the past three years also with 194 winners claiming over €95m in high tier prizes.

Included in these winners were 17 brand new millionaires, the biggest of which was a Dublin player who scooped a EuroMillions jackpot worth €49.5m in July 2020.

Since the start of this year, a total of four new millionaires have been made in the Lotto game alone with the biggest win of the year in Foynes, in Limerick which saw a Lotto jackpot prize worth €11.1m claimed by a syndicate.

There was no winner of yesterday’s Lotto jackpot worth over €3.9m which means that Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €4.5m.