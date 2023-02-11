Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 11:48

Cobh rallies around Syrian family who lost family members in earthquake tragedy

Six members of the family are confirmed dead following the earthquake
Cheque presentation by Principal Fergus O'Brien to Abdul Bakkour.

Eoin Kelleher

COBH’S community spirit is rallying to the cause of a local Syrian family who have been left devastated by the recent earthquake and aftershocks, with hundreds of children baking cakes for charity in an outpouring of solidarity.

Cobh resident Alex Vardy reached out to principal Fergus O’Brien of Coláiste Muire Secondary School when she heard the story of Abdul Bakkour’s family, who have lost 11 members of their extended family.

Six members of the family are confirmed dead following the earthquake, including Mr Bakkour’s brother in Turkey along with five young nephews and nieces, while five other relatives remain missing, including his sister in Syria.

Ms Vardy reached out to Mr O’Brien as the Syrian regime does not allow online GoFundMe campaigns for the survivors.

Ms Vardy’s daughter, Sophia, who attends Coláiste Muire, helped organise the baking campaign with all of her friends.

Coláiste Muire Secondary School at the bake sale.
Each cake costs €1 to €2, and so far the children of Cobh have raised over €1,300, which Mr O’Brien hand delivered to the Syrian family in person.

On Tuesday next, another Cobh school, St Mary’s NS, will organise another bake sale, organised by Principal Noelle Lane, with St Joseph’s NS also on board.

“The only thing that will help them at the moment is money, as aid cannot get to their region in Syria,” said Ms Vardy. “Because of the sanctions, everything has stopped. The unfortunate regime they have won’t let the aid reach the remote regions.”

“We would do a cake sale maybe once or twice a year,” said Mr O’Brien. Coláiste Muire has 720 students. “It was the biggest bake sale I’ve ever seen. There were teachers handing me €20s and €50s. One lady walked in and gave over €100.”

The money will be used to buy medicines and clothes. “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of Mr O’Brien,” added Ms Vardy.

'Show knows what she shouldn't be doing', says judge as he sentences Cork woman caught with drugs

'Show knows what she shouldn't be doing', says judge as he sentences Cork woman caught with drugs

