Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 10:46

Bishop Gavin invites young people to attend information evening on trip abroad for Catholic festival

Speaking to The Echo Bishop Fintan Gavin described the trip as a “week-long festival of prayer, music and fun”.
Bishop Gavin invites young people to attend information evening on trip abroad for Catholic festival

Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

People aged between 18 and 30 interested in travelling to a worldwide gathering of young people with Pope Francis are invited to attend an information evening in the city on Monday evening.

In a first for the Diocese of Cork and Ross, Bishop Fintan Gavin will lead a group to Portugal in August to attend World Youth Day (WYD).

WYD is a worldwide encounter with the Pope celebrated about every three years in a different country.

The most recent WYD was celebrated in Panama City, Panama in January 2019 and the next WYD will be held in Lisbon, Portugal from August 1-6.

Speaking to The Echo Bishop Fintan Gavin described the trip as a “week-long festival of prayer, music and fun”.

“We’ll be joining with two to three million other young people from all different continents, all different parts of the world.

“There are gatherings in the different language groups in the morning for a kind of sharing on their faith and then there are cultural events that are part of it as well and it culminates then in an all-night prayer vigil that the Pope attends at the beginning and finishes with a mass then on the Sunday morning,” he explained.

“We hope to bring 20 from the Diocese of Cork and Ross. It’s a first, we haven’t gone before, so we’re just building it up slowly.” 

A special information meeting will take place on Monday evening at 8pm in Mardyke House (T12 W8RP).

Anyone aged between 18 and 30 who may be interested in hearing more about the trip is invited to attend.

Bishop Gavin stressed that a lack of funds will not be a barrier to those looking to attend the festival.

“We’re hoping to subsidise it. We have some sponsors and the young people will do some fundraising too.

“No young person will be stopped going because of a lack of funds,” he said. “We will help them get the funds.”

Read More

'If you’re trying to keep people happy, then you’re just a politician': Cork Bishop says Church values are perennial

More in this section

MTU to resume business next Monday after crippling cyber attack  MTU to resume business next Monday after crippling cyber attack 
Advocate forced to fundraise for care calls for 'proper mental health services' for those suffering in silence Advocate forced to fundraise for care calls for 'proper mental health services' for those suffering in silence
Earthquake in Türkiye Cork company launches fundraising campaign to support those affected by Turkey-Syria earthquake
religioncatholicism
MTU being blackmailed by hackers demanding 'significant' ransom, High Court hears

MTU being blackmailed by hackers demanding 'significant' ransom, High Court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more