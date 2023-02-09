Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 17:33

Woman dies in house fire on northside of Cork city

A female occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination in order to determine the cause of the fire. Photo; Evan Doak

Olivia Kelleher

A woman in her sixties has died following a house fire in Ballyvolane on the northside of Cork city.

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade attended at the scene at around 9am on Thursday, after a fire broke out in a house on Barnavara Crescent in Banduff, Ballyvolane. 

Units of the fire service from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street managed to bring the fire under control. 

A member of the public who spotted the blaze had raised the alarm at 8.43am.

A female occupant of the house was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination in order to determine the cause of the fire. 

Garda enquiries are ongoing. However, it is understood that the fire was accidental.

