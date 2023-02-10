Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Port of Cork donates new community defibrillator to Cork village 

Port of Cork donates new community defibrillator to Cork village 

The new community defibrillator has been donated by the Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is easily accessible in a defibrillator cabinet supplied by the National Ambulance Service (NAS).” Photography By Gerard McCarthy.

Amy Nolan

RINGASKIDDY Community Centre has unveiled a new community defibrillator that has been donated by The Port of Cork Company (PoCC).

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is easily accessible at the community centre in a defibrillator cabinet supplied by the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

Last year, PoCC opened its new state-of-the-art container terminal in Ringaskiddy. CEO of PoCC, Eoin McGettigan, said the company was delighted to support its neighbours at Ringaskiddy Community Centre, who he said support PoCC constantly in its business and operations at the Port of Cork.

“Every town and village in Ireland should have at least one defibrillator — it is an essential service that could save a life,” Mr McGettigan continued.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Ringaskiddy Residents’ Association, Vivian Prout, expressed his gratitude to PoCC and the National Ambulance Service (NAS) for their generosity.

“I’d like to thank the Port of Cork and the National Ambulance Service for their kind donations to our community centre here in Ringaskiddy,” he said.

“Donations like these help us to support our local community by providing life-saving technology that is easily accessible to anyone who is in need of it.”

The NAS is providing training to residents interested in learning how to use the device safely.

