Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 13:24

Injunction against protestors at Macroom development extended for further week

On the application of the developer, Judge Rosemary Horgan extended the injunction for a further week.
Liam Heylin

The urgent injunction granted last week against protestors intimidating, threatening or obstructing construction workers completing a seven-house development outside Macroom has proved successful as lawyers confirmed today there has been no unlawful activities at the site since it was granted.

“All unlawful activity has ceased on the site,” barrister Stephen O’Donoghue stated at Cork Circuit Court in relation to lands at Killarney Road, Lower Codrum, Macroom, on the way out of town towards Baile Bhuirne.

The matter will be back before Cork Circuit Court on February 16 as one respondent wishes to file a replying affidavit to the effect that she was not present when obstructive activity happened at the site. 

The woman was present in court to say that she was not the organiser and that it was organised by another woman whom she described as “the main agitator – she had a tricolour around her neck and she was screaming and shouting. I am being used as a scapegoat”.

In effect, the interim injunction continues on the same terms until February 16 prohibiting illegal activity by any party on the site outside Macroom.

On the last occasion the judge was told that gardaí visited the site following incidents involving protestors who were described as acting in the belief that the houses were to be offered to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The interim injunction was granted against protestors carrying out certain actions at the site on the Killarney Road, Lower Codrum, Macroom, County Cork.

The injunctive relief granted to developers, Portlaw Development Ltd, prevents:

  • Obstruction of workers entering or exiting the property 
  • Obstruction of workers from carrying out work 
  • Unauthorised entry or trespass at the site 
  • Intimidating, threatening or insulting people working on the development

Mr O’Donoghue BL previously stated, in response to a question from the judge, that the reliefs sought were not against the right to protest: “There is nothing to say they cannot congregate on the public footpath, but not lying on the ground (by construction vehicles) and intimidating and saying inappropriate, threatening or intimidating things to employees – that is not lawful protest. That (an injunction against such behaviour) is not a curtailment of free speech.” 

Outlining the background, Mr O’Donoghue said: “In the past there existed five houses which were not completed. It was referred to as a ghost estate. The plan is to complete those five houses and build two further houses – pre-fabricated concrete houses, constructed off-site and assembled on-site.

“Protestors arrived – some of them wrapped in Irish flags and waving Irish flags. It is quite clear (from internet footage) the protestors belief is that these houses will be used to house Ukraine nationals and they have taken issue with that. They are impeding and preventing construction. One protestor lay behind a construction vehicle. Serious injury could have been caused to that protestor. Gardaí had to be called to the scene.”

