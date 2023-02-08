Cork’s Turkish community rallies to help quake survivors

CORK’S Turkish community is rallying to help the victims of Monday’s devastating earthquake, with a load of supplies due to leave the city on Friday morning destined for the thousands of survivors.

Businessman Evren Ertugrul is the owner of the Nosta Restaurant at 4 Marlborough St, Cork City.

“It’s a lot worse than what you have seen on the news,” said Mr Ertugrul. “It’s probably one of the worst earthquakes in the last decade. Casualties are already up to to 5,000 people, and 20,000 people are missing. Up to 10,000 people are buried under collapsed buildings.

"It looks really, really bad, and it’s not in one city. It’s widespread over 12 cities, and a couple of cities are completely destroyed.”

Mr Ertugrul’s family lives far from the earthquake zone on the other side of Turkey. His sister lives a few hundred kilometres from the epicentre. “I was just talking with my nephew. People are out on the streets now, and it can get really, really cold in Turkey, especially at this time of year. It is freezing temperatures. We are hearing that people are dying because of the cold.”

The Turkish Embassy in Dublin is organising transportation with Turkish Airlines. Mr Ertugrul and friends are organising a shipload of goods, of clothes, baby food, torches, tents, and other supplies to aid the stricken region.

"We are hoping to send a couple of vans,” he said. “I know the people of Cork, the people of Ireland, are very helpful. Irish people have a great connection to Turkey. This is just to raise awareness. It doesn’t matter how small, how big.

"We are looking for unused material so we can send it over there. Hopefully, for the people in need over there, it will be a small bit of help.”

The designated drop-off point in Cork is at 4 Drinan St, ICOT English College, Ballintemple, up to 5pm tomorrow. Donations can also be made to the Nosta Restaurant at 4, Marlborough St.

From Cork, they will be driven to Dublin, and flown to Turkey.

“Transportation and everything is organised at our own expense. We don’t want any money,” said Mr Ertugrul. “All we want is clothing, baby formula, nappies, personal hygiene materials, and these kinds of things. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

Mr Ertugrul has lived in Ireland for 21 years, and calls Cork his adopted home. “I’ve lived in Ireland for longer than I’ve lived in my own country. Ireland is my home now.”

Donations can also be made online to the Turkish Red Cross at https://www.kizilay.org.tr/