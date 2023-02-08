Gardaí investigate alleged serious assault at Cork CAMHS unit

AN investigation has been launched into an alleged serious assault at a Cork CAMHS unit which is continuing to deal with understaffing issues.

It is understood that a serious assault occurred in Eist Linn Child and Adolescent In-patient Unit Bessborough, Blackrock, Cork, on January 16.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged incident that is reported to have occurred.

The 16-bed Eist Linn facility is one of four national in-patient child and adolescent services, and supports the operation of eight Cork community mental health teams for CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services).

Last month, SIPTU representatives wrote to management of the Eist Linn unit regarding “serious staffing issues” that are creating an “unacceptable” situation whereby staff are “attempting to deliver a service with only 58% of nursing posts filled”.

The union called for a “comprehensive plan” to be put in place to address the level of nursing vacancies in the immediate term.

In relation to staffing levels at Eist Linn, a spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) confirmed last month that there are a “number of nursing vacancies” at the inpatient unit and that they are “working to fill these vacancies as quickly as possible, but the recruitment environment is currently challenging”.

In response to the alleged serious assault at the unit being investigated by gardaí, a CKCH spokesperson said that it takes its “responsibilities in relation to the people using our services, especially our residential services, very seriously”.

“If an incident of the nature you outlined took place in any facility, then as well as co-operating with any external investigation, we would also begin our own internal review. This review would inform what action, if any, is needed,” said the spokesperson.

They added that CKCH and its staff engage fully with any Garda requests.

Responding to a query as to whether staffing levels at the Eist Linn centre may have been in any way linked to the incident last month, the spokesperson said: “We wish to reassure young people and their families that despite staffing challenges, arrangements are in place to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the young people resident there.”