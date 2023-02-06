Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 17:31

Cork students gather at climate event in Belfast

Bishop McEgan College, Nagle Community College, St Colman's College, Mitchelstown School, Carrigtwohill Community College and St Brogan's Bandon were all represented at the All Island Schools 4 Climate Action (AIS4CA) event which heard from RTÉ’s Duncan Stewart and other speakers about how young people can help to tackle the climate emergency.
Aoibhe O Brien from Coláiste Fionnchua, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, centre, with students from schools around Ireland at the All Island Schools 4 Climate Action event in Belfast.

Breda Graham

Six schools from Cork travelled to Belfast on Wednesday last for a ground-breaking conference on climate change hosted by peacebuilding charity Co-operation Ireland.

Since September 2022, schools have been engaged in environmental science courses, provided by Alison – the Empowerment Platform, covering a range of topics including; the Circular Economy, Biodiversity, Water Pollution, Energy and Sustainable Transport.

Following the completion of the online courses, schools will initiate student-led climate action projects supported by Co-operation Ireland, to create change in local communities across the island.

The AIS4CA conference is based on three core themes of Inspiration, Imagination and Impact, and promises to give an opportunity for schools from across the island to connect, collaborate and share ideas for social action projects, which will be delivered in Spring 2023.

Environmental broadcaster and host of the RTÉ EcoEye Series, Duncan Stewart, said: “It’s critical that the climate crisis is addressed urgently. Education is our most powerful way to achieve change. I’m delighted to be part of this important programme, which is equipping students to be agents of change in shaping a more sustainable society, through environmental education and social action training.” 

Co-founders of the AIS4CA programme and lead conference organisers, Andrew McAnallen and Morgan O'Toole, said they were “incredibly proud” that the All-island Schools 4 Climate Action programme has offered schools across the island an opportunity to connect, share ideas and take collective action to tackle the climate emergency.

“We're connecting schools on a North/South basis, whilst also breaking down barriers in Northern Ireland through enhancing Shared Education partnerships.

“There's a strong appetite with schools to network and engage across the island and our team at Co-operation Ireland will be focused on expanding the amount of schools involved in the year ahead."

The AIS4CA is a cross-border educational collaboration between Co-operation Ireland, EcoEd4All, and Alison, supported by the Education Authority for Northern Ireland Shared Education (EANI), Galway Roscommon ETB (GRETB) and Cork (ETB).

corkenvironmentconferences cork
